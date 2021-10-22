O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $700.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $650.98 and last traded at $650.45, with a volume of 446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $644.41.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.46.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,562 shares of company stock worth $42,483,487 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

