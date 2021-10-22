Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the typical volume of 749 call options.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 167.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 90.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $514,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

