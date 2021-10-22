William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $445.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.