HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $653,898.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00192306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

