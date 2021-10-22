Tricon Residential Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.72.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.59.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.