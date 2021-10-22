Extendicare Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian upped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.00. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.40 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

