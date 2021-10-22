Brokers Set Expectations for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS opened at C$34.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

