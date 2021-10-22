Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

