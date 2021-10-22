Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

