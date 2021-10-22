Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.11 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $408.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.