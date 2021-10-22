Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.11 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $408.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
