Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $16.00 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

