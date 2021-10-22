Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

ALLK opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $153,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

