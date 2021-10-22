Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $962.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 825,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 812,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

