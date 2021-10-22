Insider Buying: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Acquires £78,845.25 in Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).
LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,246 ($42.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,054.12. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.21%.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
