Insider Buying: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Acquires £78,845.25 in Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,246 ($42.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,054.12. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

