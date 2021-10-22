Insider Selling: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells 281,916 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54).

VTU opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £223.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. Vertu Motors plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

