Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

