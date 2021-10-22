International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 873.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.