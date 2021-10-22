Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

