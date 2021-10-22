Comparing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73% F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. F.N.B. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 2 5 0 2.71

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.99, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.77 $1.20 billion N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.71 $286.00 million $0.96 12.57

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B..

Summary

F.N.B. beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

