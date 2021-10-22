Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

