Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.61 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.