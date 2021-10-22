Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Trading Up 0.7%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

About Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.