Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 5.2%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 275,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 250,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.05.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

