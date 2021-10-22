Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ LHDX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 83,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,055. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Research analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,293,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,840,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,558,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

