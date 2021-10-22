Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.34. 200,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 178,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

