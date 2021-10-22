Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 2,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

