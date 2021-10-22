Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Shares Down 0.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

