Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Up 1.4%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)’s share price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 3,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

