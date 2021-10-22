Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Cap of $80,045.44 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $80,045.44 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00027491 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001053 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,095,816 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.