Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 17,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.