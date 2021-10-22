Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 11,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 52,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

