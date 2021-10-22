Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.