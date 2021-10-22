Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Down 2.8%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.34 and last traded at $63.13. 1,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

About Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

