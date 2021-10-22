Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post sales of $68.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $283.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PING traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 322,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

