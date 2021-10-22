$27.74 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report sales of $27.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $102.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 549,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,650. The company has a market cap of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evolus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

