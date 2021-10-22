Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $2.10 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00071439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,239.33 or 0.99954658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.16 or 0.06521722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.