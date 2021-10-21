Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

PANW stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $508.00. 1,794,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $519.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.