Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $200.71

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $200.71 or 0.00317239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.81 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,801,033 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

