Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $7.29 million and $14,768.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

