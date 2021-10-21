FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $22.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.30 billion and the lowest is $22.18 billion. FedEx reported sales of $20.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $90.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,245. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

