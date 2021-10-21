L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the lowest is $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.75. 740,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,060. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average is $222.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

