Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 76,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,385. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

