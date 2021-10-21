$266.72 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $266.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.24 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $235.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 1,534,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,928. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $55.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

