Credits Trading Up 1.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Credits has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $360,685.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.