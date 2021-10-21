JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 1,326,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,599. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

