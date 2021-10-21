RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,490,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

RNG traded up $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.14. 662,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

