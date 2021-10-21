Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

RUSHA stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 383,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

