NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 42,526.13% and a negative return on equity of 135.92%.

NASDAQ:NXTP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

