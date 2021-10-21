Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.23 Million

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $524.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the highest is $538.30 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,759. Itron has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

