ReapChain Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and $1.25 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00192018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

